Reality TV show challenges contestants to become vegetarian or eat their pet!

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A new British television show is trying to shine a light on the environmental impact of eating meat. A program called “Meat the Family” is a reality TV social experiment that explores what happens when your dinner comes to stay with you.

The reality show follows four meat-eating families as they spend time interacting with the animal that most frequently appears on their dinner table. Once the animals in their home, the families have to treat it like a beloved pet, meaning they will have to take it for walks and play with it. It’s all being done so that the families will understand the animals’ intellectual and emotional capacity, along with seeing if living with them make them less palatable to eat!

The goal of the creator and producers of the show is for it to raise awareness around the consequences of meat-eating and animal welfare. According to CBS News, the series, produced by Britain’s Spun Gold TV, didn’t talk about the choices participants made after getting up close and personal with animals they would usually eat. They’re keeping that outcome for the show.