LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There’s a new project in the works for reality star Lisa Vanderpump and social media is already buzzing about the big announcement.

According to the British restauranteur’s Facebook page, her latest restaurant is set to open inside The Paris hotel later this winter.

Lisa Vanderpump/Facebook

This will be the second restaurant for Vanderpump, the first is known as her cocktail garden at Caesars Palace.

Her new spot will feature delectable dishes, cocktails, and Parisian inspired treats.