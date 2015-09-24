Reality show’s ghost-hunting couple dead in Nevada standoff

Nevada police found the bodies of a couple who appeared as ghost hunters in the reality television show “Ghost Adventure” after storming a barricaded apartment.

Mark Constantino and his estranged wife Debby Constantino were found dead Tuesday in the town of Sparks. Officials weren’t releasing a cause of death.

The couple was featured in recent years on the Travel Channel’s series, including episodes shot at the Mustang Ranch brothel east of Reno, the Goldfield Hotel and the Market Street Cinema in San Francisco.

A SWAT team responding to a hostage situation found their bodies when officers stormed their adult daughter’s apartment near Sparks High School following an hours-long standoff on Tuesday.

Police said Mark Constantino shot at officers who approached the door, but they did not return fire.

Earlier Tuesday, police in nearby Reno found the body of a man in a home where Debby Constantino was living.