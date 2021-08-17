Rats spotted at Henderson park

HENDERSON (KLAS) – Some parkgoers are concerned by what appears to be a growing number of rats showing up at Acacia Park in Henderson.

Experts say the rat population is growing across the valley. They are showing up in local yards and parks. Pest control technicians say the rodents are usually drawn to areas with vegetation, fruits, palm trees, and pet waste.

Kevin Rast with JS Pest Control of Las Vegas says nowhere in the valley is without rats.

“When restaurants got closed down, the rodents had to find a new food supply,” said Rast. “Rats will travel about a 400-yard radius for a new food supply.”

Once they find a solid food supply, rats tend to find a place to live nearby. Two rodents can create about 30 babies per year.

Last week, rats were spotted at Acacia Park. Ken Sieffert has lived in the area for 22 years. He said he found videos through the Nextdoor app.

“I’ve seen the videos of these rats and that’s very disturbing,” said Sieffert. “They need to do something to get rid of those rats in the park.”

City of Henderson parks operation manager Kirk Neimand said the city immediately took action on Aug. 16 by placing bait control boxes in the area. Following the investigation, it was determined that food thrown into the wash by parkgoers as well as feeding chipmunks and rabbits in the area attracted the rodents.

“It is highly advised that wildlife not be fed at our local parks because this can attract an increase of unwanted pests,” the city said in a statement. “We appreciate our residents bringing this issue to our attention as we strive to have quality and premiere parks for everyone to enjoy.”

Experts say to control rats in your neighborhood, don’t feed birds, and don’t feed dogs outside.