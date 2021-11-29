Rascal Rodeo returns to Las Vegas Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Rascal Rodeo is returning to Las Vegas on Dec. 4 and 11. The free event is open to anyone with developmental or physical disabilities.

A Washington-based nonprofit organization is hosting two rodeos for those with special needs of all ages. Love and acceptance are highlighted for those who want to participate and be a cowboy or cowgirl for a day.

The video below has been provided by Rascal Rodeo, sharing one parent’s experience after taking her son to an event:

The Rascal Rodeo events will be held in conjunction with the National Finals on Saturday, Dec. 4, and Dec. 11. Both events will be held at Resorts World on the Las Vegas Strip.

OCourtesy: Rascal Rodeo

Courtesy: Rascal Rodeo

Organizers are seeking volunteers, including horses for the pony rides – experience is not required.

Online registration is required to participate or volunteer.

A map of the parking area has been provided.