LAS VEGAS (CBS) — According to the Cienfuegos Provincial Meteorological Centre, the waterspout swirled for 10 minutes, but no damage was reported in the area from the waterspout.

Waterspouts are tornadoes that occur over a body of water but never reach land. They are characterized by a funnel-shaped cloud.

Despite their ominous appearance, waterspouts are often much weaker than their land counterparts. However, they can pose a danger to any planes or boats that travel through them.