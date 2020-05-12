Rangers, wardens rescue 12 people, including 3-year-old after boat overturns on water

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Park rangers at Lake Mead National Recreation Area had two rescue missions on Sunday, May 10. Officers at Lake Mead National Recreation Area responded to more than 80 incidents, including two boats that capsized.

According to park officials, around 7:15 p.m., rangers received a 911 call about 12 people who were in the water after their 20-foot boat overturned near Swallow Bay.

Wardens with the Nevada Department of Wildlife, arrived at the scene, secured the vessel, and that is when they discovered that a 3-year-old girl was trapped under the boat.

Pak rangers and NDOW wardens quickly jumped into the water to follow the sound of her voice, which could be heard from an air pocket. A warden reached under the vessel in the stern area and felt the girl’s hand.

The officer then swam under the boat and pulled her to safety where she was treated by medics and reunited with her family.

The other 11 passengers were accounted for and brought to shore.

“You always hear us say that life jackets save lives, and yesterday that came true for our distressed boaters on Lake Mead, and most especially for their 3-year-old daughter trapped underneath a capsized vessel and rescued by a Nevada Game Warden,” said Nevada Game Warden Captain Brian Bowles, boating law administrator for Nevada. “Everyone should take heed of this warning so early in the boating season,” he added. “Make sure you wear a life jacket and be prepared for quick changes in the weather.”

This wasn’t the only weather-related incident Sunday. According to Lake Mead, weather, including strong winds and flash flooding, was the cause of many of the incidents on May 10.

Just a few hours earlier, flash flooding occurred in the washes near Willow Beach, pushing massive amounts of debris across the roadway.

Mohave County Flood Control gauges just upstream recorded 0.43 inches of rain.

Hundreds of people were at Willow Beach Sunday. Some departed as the storm approached, but many stayed on high ground until the water subsided. As they made the journey up the washed-out road, several cars became stuck and needed assistance. There were no reported injuries.

The same storm led to numerous calls for stranded boaters and kayakers. In all, officers conducted 10 search and rescues on Lake Mead and Lake Mohave in just one day, including a capsized vessel near Echo Bay and a stranded boat near Temple Bar.

One of the victims in the Temple Bar incident, Riccardo, emailed the park to thank the rangers who helped him.

It’s below:

“Thanks to the park rangers and the amazingly efficient procedures that they have in place…We would have been in serious trouble to get away from such a remote location without your help.”

“I am so very proud of the tremendous efforts of our first responders and state partners,” said Goodro. “They are out here every day, saving lives, even during these uncertain times.”