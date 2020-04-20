Rainy weather, some lightning moves through parts of the Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Rainy weather is moving through parts of the Las Vegas valley. Rain is falling near the 215/I-15 interchange to the south. Heavier showers and lightning strikes can also be seen south of Las Vegas, but it could weaken and bring gusty outflow of winds to the valley.

Heavier rain could also be seen in the Summerlin area and on the other side of town near McCarran International Airport. Ligntning was also detected with the cell near McCarran and the south beltway.

Drivers in the area will want to use caution.