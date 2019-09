LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Fast-moving storms came through parts of the Las Vegas valley Thursday. But that’s not all: The showers were also accompanied by bright lightning strikes that lit up the air.

According to 8 News NOW Meteorologist, outflow created the cells causing them to turn into storms. The showers moved fairly quickly northward with gusts of wind reaching up to 40+ miles per hour.

Quick video breakdown of those storms that passed through early evening. Check out the vivid lightning at the end ⛈ #WeatherNOW #Stormtracker8 8newsnow.com Posted by 8 News Now on Thursday, September 5, 2019

News NOW Meteorologist Tedd Florendo will have more on the rain tonight at 11 p.m.