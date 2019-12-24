Rainy weather causes Opportunity Village to close Magical Forest for the night

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Scattered showers fell on the Las Vegas valley Monday. According to the National Weather Service, around 2 p.m., measurable rainfall was starting to be seen in numerous areas.
The wet and cold weather even caused Opportunity Village to close the doors to its Magical Forest Monday. However, Elf The Musical would still be available for public viewing in the gymnasium starting at 5:45 p.m.
The moisture turned into snow on Mount Charleston. According to the National Weather Service, there are Winter Weather Advisories in effect for the area.
Due to the weather, Nevada Highway Patrol troopers sent out a tweet on Twitter urging drivers to take caution on the roads, and to remember to bring their snow chains as they head up the mountain.
Meteorologist say Las Vegas valley residents can expect to deal with rainy weather on Christmas eve as well.