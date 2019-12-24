Rainy weather causes Opportunity Village to close Magical Forest for the night

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Scattered showers fell on the Las Vegas valley Monday. According to the National Weather Service, around 2 p.m., measurable rainfall was starting to be seen in numerous areas.

The wet and cold weather even caused Opportunity Village to close the doors to its Magical Forest Monday. However, Elf The Musical would still be available for public viewing in the gymnasium starting at 5:45 p.m.

Due to rain, the #MagicalForest will be closed tonight. However, Elf The Musical will still be available in our gymnasium starting at 5:45pm. Seats are limited, so arrive early. Guests that bring GA/Passport tickets will receive the same valued ticket to return another night 🎄 pic.twitter.com/n8qE4SWOHa — Opportunity Village (@OppVillageLV) December 23, 2019

The moisture turned into snow on Mount Charleston. According to the National Weather Service, there are Winter Weather Advisories in effect for the area.

Yeah but, what about radar? 📡



Definitely seeing an uptick in rainfall coverage through the morning and into the afternoon. Also, snow has begun up on Mt. Charleston where Winter Weather Advisories are in effect! pic.twitter.com/cTLEI5Di7K — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) December 23, 2019

Due to the weather, Nevada Highway Patrol troopers sent out a tweet on Twitter urging drivers to take caution on the roads, and to remember to bring their snow chains as they head up the mountain.

#trafficalert Snow Chain/4×4 Drive Restrictions are in place up on Mount Charleston. Make sure you have the proper equipment to drive in snowy weather conditions if your traveling up to the mountain. ☃️ #mountcharleston #winterweather #drivesafenv #nhpsocomm — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) December 23, 2019

Meteorologist say Las Vegas valley residents can expect to deal with rainy weather on Christmas eve as well.