Raiders watch party set for Monday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — We’re less than a week away from the start of the Raiders football season, and you’re invited to the team’s official watch party for the season opener. The Raiders announced the free watch party is taking place inside The LINQ Hotel + Experience and some surrounding areas Monday night.

The Silver and Black are taking on the Denver Broncos on ESPN’s Monday Night Football. Pregame activities start at 6 pm ahead of the 7:20 pm kickoff.

Everyone in attendance will go home with Silver and Black beads, and Raiders t-shirts will be given away on a first-come basis. Below is a full-list of watch party locations: