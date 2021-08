LAS VEGAS (KLAS-TV) – The fate of the Super Bowl will not be decided with Saturday’s preseason opener and outcome, but players can take a step closer in making the opening day roster.

The Raiders will play in their first preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks and players are more than ready to line up against somebody other than their fellow teammates. Earning a roster spot could change the course of a player’s life.

8 News Now Sports Anchor Kevaney Martin has the story.