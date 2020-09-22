Raiders coming to Las Vegas helps NFL and the city forge relationship after decades of being apart

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Ten years ago the NFL and Las Vegas seemed pretty far apart, even hostile towards each other. There was a time when the NFL wanted nothing to do with the City of Las Vegas.

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority tried to place ads during super bowl games but were denied by the league. By the year 2010, the NFL allowed some ads from Las Vegas to air with restrictions.

“There can be no gaming iconography; there can be no long shots of the strip; there can not be a building that has gaming in it,” said Howard Lefkowitz, the president of Vegas.com said as he went over the old rules. “You can use entertainers, generic shots.”

The NFL didn’t like the connection with gambling — especially sports betting. But things have since changed.

So why the big change?

8 News NOW Sports Reporter Ron Futrell explains.