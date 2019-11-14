Raiders: Carr not looking ahead, focused on Bengals

OAKLAND (KRON) – The Oakland Raiders (5-4) are scheduled to face the Cincinnati Bengals (0-9) this Sunday and despite the Bengals losing record, Raiders’ quarterback Derek Carr isn’t counting them out.

Following practice Wednesday afternoon Carr explains how he studies each team the same.

“You know I never look at stats or records, I just turn the film on. This team that we’re playing is talented everywhere. They got a great football team, they got great coaches that have come from great places. They’re in the middle of installing their systems. They’re in the middle of trying to figure out what offense and defense, with their personnel they’re trying to do and all those things they’re in the middle of that,” explained Carr.

The quarterback continues,”So, who says it wouldn’t click this week and so I don’t care about records, man. I prepare every game as if it was the game. I don’t care how many games they have and haven’t won. There’s Pro Bowlers all over their football team and they’re going to bring it that’s for sure,” Carr said.

Oakland currently sits in the second seat of the AFC West behind the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Raiders are in good position for the playoffs as they have one of the easiest schedules in the league for the second half of the season.

