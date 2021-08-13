Raiders announce pre-game, halftime performances for preseason opener

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Raiders owner Mark Davis will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony Saturday ahead of the first Raiders game with fans in Allegiant Stadium history. The official grand opening comes three years and nine months after crews broke ground on the stadium.

The first and only preseason game ahead of the Raiders’ 2021-22 season will also be the first game Davis has watched in person at Allegiant Stadium. Davis vowed to not attend a game until Raiders fans could be inside at 100 percent capacity.

“We are going to kick it off the right way with 65,000 people,” Davis said in a statement. “It may be a preseason game but it’s going to be our party as well because it’s the first time a vast majority of Raiders fans will be in the stadium, but it will also be the first time I’ll be in there for an event.”

The ribbon-cutting ceremony is planned for 3 p.m. in the Ford Plaza at the north end of Allegiant Stadium. Ticket holders will then be allowed inside while the Raiders warm up to host the Seattle Seahawks.

Singer-songwriter Judith Hill will perform alongside the Las Vegas House of Blues Choir in a special pregame show. Iconic singer and longtime Las Vegas Strip headliner Marie Osmond will sing the national anthem. Lifelong Raiders fan and entertainment superstar Carlos Santana will headline the halftime show during Saturday’s game.

“(Allegiant Stadium) was built for the Raiders. It was built for (Raider) Nation. It was built for our alumni. It was built for everybody, and it was built for the people of Las Vegas because they put their skin in the game as well,” Davis said. “We are just so proud of it and when you see people out there at all hours, which I have, it just really legitimizes what we did. I’m just so excited about it.”