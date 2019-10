KANSAS CITY — There’s yoga classes of all kinds but this one has a little more attitude. Instead of focusing on meditation and breathing techniques, this class wants you to rage. The class includes alcohol, profanity and some not so family-friendly poses.

Rage yoga is the latest trend in Kansas City, Missouri but it started in Canada.

The idea is to let out all of your frustrations without holding anything back. They also listen to explicit, hardcore music to get you in the mood.