Quest Diagnostics: Slow COVID-19 test result turnarounds due to increase in demand

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Quest Diagnostics attributed slow turnaround times for COVID-19 test results to the rise in demand. According to the lab, the average timeframe for most patients is seven or more days.

Quest says it now has the capacity to perform up to 125,000 molecular diagnostic tests a day, doubling its capacity from about eight weeks ago. However, increased capacity is just part of the equation.

“Despite that dramatic increase, demand for testing is increasing even faster,” said Quest in a statement. “As a result, our average turnaround time for reporting test results is slightly more than one day for our priority patients. However, our average turnaround time for all other populations is seven or more days.”

The increase in testing capacity is also limited, as Quest’s test platform and reagent suppliers are also facing limits due to the surge in demand both domestically and abroad.

The lab noted it is working to find ways that will help it address current challenges, including adding new technology platforms.

Quest had an important message for both patients and healthcare providers, saying that as long as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the United States, they won’t be able to reduce turnaround times.

“The surge in COVID-19 cases affects the laboratory industry as a whole,” the lab said.

Healthcare providers are asked to prioritize patients according to Quest’s plan, limiting the number of low-risk specimens forwarded.