Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a meeting with members of a working group created to discuss constitutional amendments in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. The working group proposed holding a nationwide vote on the changes on April 22. (Alexei Druzhinin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

(CNN) — Russian President Vladimir Putin could stay in power until 2036. Putin said Tuesday the proposal allowing him to reset the number of his presidential terms and run in the future “would be possible” and should be put to the nation.

He is required by the current constitution to step down in 2024 when his second consecutive term ends.

It could change “if the constitutional court officially rules that this is not against the main law.”