Pumpkin Spice lovers will be able to purchase the flavor in spam

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — First, there was the pumpkin spice latte craze — then everyone was all about the pumpkin spice ice cream; could pumpkin spice Spam be the latest craze? One company hopes it will be.

On Sept. 23rd, lovers of all things autumn and pumpkin spice will be able to purchase limited-edition “Spam Pumpkin Spice.”

There’s just one thing consumers should know: There won’t be any pumpkin in the pork. The hunk of meat will be mixed with cinnamon, clove, allspice, and nutmeg.

Spam recommends pairing it with waffles, a fall vegetable hash, or baking it into a cornbread muffin.

Spam Pumpkin Spice can be purchased on Spam.com or Walmart.com