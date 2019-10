TUALATIN LAKE (CBS) — Competitors in giant pumpkins raced around Tualatin Lake in Oregon for the 16th annual West Coast Giant Pumpkin Regatta over the weekend.

The hollowed-out pumpkin canoes provided by members of the Pacific Giant Vegetable Growers, an organization that encourages the hobby of gardening and “the production of obscenely large healthy vegetables.”

Come out to the West Coast Giant Pumpkin Regatta this Saturday and watch Tualatin officers team up with firefighters from @TVFR to paddle in a race to the ducks! You won’t want to miss this! https://t.co/Phos97BiRB pic.twitter.com/utRVpq4IKR — Tualatin Police (@TualatinPolice) October 14, 2019

The many vendors and race participants dressed in costumes ranging from superheroes to nuns made the Regatta a huge success.