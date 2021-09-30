Public utilities commission schedules annual general consumer sessions in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Public Utilities Commission of Nevada (PUCN) has scheduled two general consumer sessions to hear comments from the public regarding the utilities regulated by the PUCN.

Public comments will be allowed in person, by telephone, through the electronic filing system on the company’s website or at either of the Commission’s offices on or before the date of the consumer sessions.

More information on the consumer sessions are listed below.

General consumer session

WHEN: Thursday, Oct. 7, at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m.

WHERE: Public Utilities Commission of Nevada, 9075 West Diablo Drive, Suite 250, Hearing Room A, Las Vegas, NV, 89148

Comments via telephone: (775) 687-6014

The public notice for the consumer sessions in Docket No. 21-07002 can be found on the PUCN’s website by clicking HERE. Go to the home page under the “Consumers” heading and select “Consumer Sessions.”