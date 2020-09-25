Public Lands Day lets Nevadans visit state parks for free

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak is urging all Nevadans to enjoy Public Lands Day on Saturday, Sept. 26.

Fees will be waived at all of Nevada State Parks.

The governor issued a proclamation for the occasion.

Red Rock Canyon — a national conservation area, not a state park — will waive entry fees, but some fees such as camping and group day-use fees will remain in place. The park is expecting very heavy traffic. The Scenic Drive will be open 6 a.m. until 8 p.m. while the Visitor Center will be open from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

A reservation system begins at Red Rock on Oct. 1 and runs through May 31.

Lake Mead National Recreation Area also waives entry fees on Public Lands Day.

Check online for fees that may still apply.

The day is a great opportunity to explore opportunities to volunteer at parks.

“Nevada’s precious wildlands are more important than ever in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, when being able to escape to the outdoors is critical for our mental and physical health and well-being,” Sisolak said.

Sisolak urged Nevadans to enjoy the outdoors safely and responsibly by following the guidelines for COVID-19 and fire restrictions.

Entrance fees, as well as other fees for camping (Saturday night) and boating will be waived for Nevada residents.