Project Neon’s “Grand Finale” event kicks off at 5:30 p.m.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada Department of Transportation Project Neon’s “Grand Finale” event will take place in downtown Las Vegas Thursday at 5:30 p.m.

On Thursday, Aug. 8, hours ahead of the ‘Grand Finale’ the following areas of road was closed to traffic:

North and southbound Industrial Road will be closed between Western Avenue and Utah Avenue from 6 a.m. until 10 p.m.

Grand Central Parkway will be closed to event traffic only between Charleston Boulevard and Western Avenue from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m.

Western Avenue will be closed between the Neon Gateway and Industrial Road from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m.

Project Neon was a $1 billion, 3-year-long upgrade to Interstate 15 from the U.S. 95 interchange to Sahara Avenue. Kiewit Infrastructure West Co. was the design-build general contractor, with Atkins North America as lead designer.