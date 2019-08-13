‘Project Neon’ wraps up, but plenty of projects remain

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Project Neon, the biggest and most expensive public works project in Nevada’s history is over… Or is it? Officials held a big party last week to celebrate the end of three years of construction headaches, but some work continues.

What’s left of the $1-billion project are mostly minor items, such as landscaping and striping. NDOT spokesman Tony Illia said drivers may encounter some lane reductions or delays into next month as Project Neon wraps up.

“Keep in mind, this is a billion-dollar undertaking,” said Illia. “Even if there’s one percent left, that represents $10-million worth of work, which for most municipalities constitutes a major public works undertaking.”

Project Neon widened 3.7 miles of I-15 from Sahara to the Spaghetti Bowl. Crews built 29 new bridges, added 63 miles of new paving, and other changes to improve safety and traffic flow.

But drivers should be ready to tap the brakes in the near future as several more major projects are in the works.

“Construction is part of the Las Vegas DNA,” said Illia. “Anyone that’s lived here for any period of time knows that that’s partly what defines our economy and our culture here in Las Vegas. We’re constantly growing, expanding, and evolving.”

In the south valley, the $34-million Starr Ave interchange at I-15 will be open next month. The $200-million redesign of the Tropicana interchange with I-15 is scheduled to break ground next year.

In the north valley, the next phase of the Centennial Bowl interchange is in full swing. That $73-million project started in January and should finish by late 2021. In North Las Vegas, the interchange between I-15 and the 215 Beltway project should begin later this year, with a completion scheduled for 2022.