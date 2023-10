LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nationally, two in five women can’t afford feminine hygiene supplies for their monthly periods and a local non-profit is helping those women.

Project Marilyn, which is a non-profit with the mission of stopping period poverty in southern Nevada, announced it’s expanding its program into the Las Vegas Clark County library district.

A few weeks ago, Project Marilyn and MGM Resorts partnered to supply 10,000 kits for 5th-grade school girls.