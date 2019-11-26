Project Homeless Connect event to provide resources for the homeless

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One of the year’s biggest events to help the valley’s homeless happens Nov. 26 at The Champion Center on 3900 E Bonanza Road.

Project Homeless Connect brings together resources for thousands of people who are either homeless or at risk of becoming homeless.

The pop-up project is an event that provides resources for the homeless, and on the third Tuesday of every month, they offer housing, health care, and employment support. Everything from legal aid, showers, haircuts, basic needs, pet care, community resources, and more is available to those in need.

Less than a week until the 2019 Project Homeless Connect. It's set for Tuesday, 9am-4pm at Champion Ctr., 3900 E. Bonanza in Las #Vegas. The event brings together service providers that help homeless & low income people. Volunteers & donations are needed.https://t.co/f1tmhzZB6x pic.twitter.com/mw5OiLLLk3 — Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) November 21, 2019

Tomorrow from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. you can stop by to support the event with a donation of funds or your time by volunteering for greeting, navigation, patrol, breakdown or cleanup.

There are still volunteer spots available. Visit this event website to signup.