LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Dozens of high school students were able to receive much-needed financial support for college thanks to a local non-profit.

Project 150 pitched in to help give nearly 70 teens up to $4,000 each during a celebration at Palace Station Casino on Wednesday.

The organization helps many homeless students across Las Vegas.

The money awarded to the teens will now go towards their tuition at Nevada universities.

Nearly 50 of the 70 recipients awarded the money are first-generation college students.