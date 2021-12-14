Programs available to help families in need with utility bills

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — This can be a tough time of year for families who are suffering financially with paying bills but there is help available.

Nevada211.org is a website dedicated to helping Nevadans connect with the services they might need. For example, there is information on getting help with utility bills, housing, shelter, and food.

You can also call 211 from your phone to get information. In addition, HopeLink of Southern Nevada is another resource.

According to HopeLink, 98% of its families are low to very low income and are still hurting from the pandemic. They tend to struggle with the increase in gas and electric bills, at this time of year.

HopeLink said utility assistance is the second-most important assistance it provides.

“They’re working families, but they’re just not making it. So shortages come up in certain places. We have a real strong heart for senior citizens who are on low income and fixed income who are having to make decisions; do I pay utility bills or do I eat a second meal today,” said Don Miller, HopeLink of Southern Nevada.

NV Energy and Southwest Gas also offer assistance.