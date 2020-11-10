Productive ways students can make use of a gap year

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — What’s the best way for students to make use of a gap year before heading to their university or college bound? Due to COVID-19, it’s a question many families are facing even more.

The coronavirus changed in-person learning plans for several colleges and universities around the United States, causing many families to wonder and re-think if a remote education is worth the full tuition price they will have to pay.

Some students capitalized on the shift to save money and withdrew from school until further notice. For those in the midst of a gap year, there are several things you can consider to make the best use of your time.

First, gauge your own health and well being. If you’re not in a great place mentally, then any school work you attempt is going to be flawed, so use this time to redefine your interests in community service.

Secondly, consider an internship now, not later, suggests former professor Dr. Richard Decapua.

“Students, most think ‘I have to wait until I go to college; until I start mapping this out,’ but you can do this now, and companies know this, and they’re looking for students who are taking this time, this intellectual capital, while you’re trying to figure out what to do with your day and you can be padding your resume,” Dr. Decapua said.

Finally, consider keeping your academic skills sharp by knocking out a few basic courses online that can transfer to your university when it’s time.

Decapua is a professor with “OneClass,” which offers booster and online classes for credit at a reduced price. He’s seen a significant uptick in students enrolling online to get a jump start before next fall.