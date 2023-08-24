LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — WWE superstar Bray Wyatt has died, according to officials from the company.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, World Wrestling Entertainment chief content officer Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque announced that former WWE champion Bray Wyatt, whose real name is Windham Rotunda, had died. Wyatt was 36.

“Just received a call from WWE Hall of Famer Mike Rotunda who informed us of the tragic news that our WWE family member for life Windham Rotunda – also known as Bray Wyatt – unexpectedly passed earlier today. Our thoughts are with his family and we ask that everyone respect their privacy at this time,” said the post.

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS – JANUARY 28: Bray Wyatt enters the arena to fight in the pitch black event during the WWE Royal Rumble event at the Alamodome on January 28, 2023 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images)

Wyatt’s last appearance on WWE television was in February, before taking a long leave of absence to face what was said to be a real-life injury.

Wyatt was the son of Mike Rotunda, known to wrestling fans as IRS, or Irwin R. Schyster. Wyatt’s on-screen persona, that of a gothic cult leader, the ‘eater of worlds’ had famous run-ins with pro-wrestling stars such as The Undertaker, Randy Orton, and John Cena, before being repackaged as ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt.

Officials did not disclose the circumstances around Wyatt’s death. The next televised WWE program is WWE Smackdown on Friday.