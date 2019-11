LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Forget about basting and baking to get that Thanksgiving taste. Pringles has you covered again this year!

It’s releasing new Thanksgiving chips called the “Friendsgiving Turducken Kit.” It includes duck, chicken, and turkey flavored chips along with cranberry sauce, stuffing, and pumpkin pie.

The chips will be available online Thursday, Nov. 7 on kellogg’s website.