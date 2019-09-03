Presidential candidates take center stage at Labor Day BBQ in North Las Vegas

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Labor Day holiday didn’t stop one Democratic presidential hopeful from stumping in Nevada. The campaign trail brought New Jersey Senator Cory Booker to Las Vegas Monday.

The United States Senator made an appearance at U.S. Representative Steven Horsford’s first-ever Labor Day Barbecue. The event was held in North Las Vegas.

“I think I may do the hula hoop thing,” said Carmen Clark, an attendee at Horsford’s Labor Day barbecue.

People at the barbecue also had the chance to meet with local leaders.

“I think it’s still important to be social and to be able to have a face-to-face interaction with the people that you are serving,” Clark said.

“This is a party with a purpose,” said Rep. Steven Horsford, D-Nevada, 4th Congressional District.

Rep. Horsford says he put on the event to celebrate the true meaning of Labor Day.

“Because of the strong Labor movement here in Nevada and across the country, we have the rights that we have today, and we wanted to honor that work,” Horsford said. “I’m proud to be here with everyone.”

Sen. Cory Booker stopped by and spoke to the attendees.

He discussed his plan to raise the minimum wage and provide health coverage for all workers.

Other Democratic candidates, such as U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, D-VT, and Mayor Pete Buttigieg, D-Indiana, also had tents set up at Horsford’s event. However, the candidates themselves were in states such as Iowa and New Hampshire for the Labor Day holiday.

“We can’t take Nevada for granted,” Booker said. “This is such an important state; my mom lives here in Las Vegas. To me, I’m playing to win here, and I want to show people that I’m prioritizing Nevada; Nevada issues. I know there’s a lot of places to be, but I wanted to be right here and show folks this is my priority.”

Attendees at the barbecue seem to agree.

“I think if you’re here to speak for yourself in-person, that shows that we’re a little bit more important to you, so he may have swung me over his way a little bit, just being here,” said Marlo Sutton, North Las Vegas resident.

It was the first year for the event, and organizers hope to make it an annual tradition.