Presidential Campaign Trail: Cory Booker attends Labor Day BBQ in North Las Vegas

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – U.S. Representative Steven Horsford hosted his first-ever Labor Day BBQ in North Las Vegas Monday afternoon, with Democratic presidential candidate Cory Booker in attendance.

Several presidential candidates, including Bernie Sanders and Kamala Harris, had tents set up at the event in Craig Ranch Regional Park. However, Booker was the only one who attended in person.

During a speech, Booker touched on Labor issues and stressed his stance on Unions, saying “Unions are under attack in America. We got to stand up and fight back.”

After his speech, Booker celebrated the Labor Day festivities with the crowd.

The cookout was called “A Salute to Nevada’s Workers” on the public invitation page on Facebook. Attendees celebrated along the candidate enjoying a variety of grilled food and cooler temperatures.