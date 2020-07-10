1  of  3
Breaking News
NEW: State sets new single-day record for COVID-19 cases, hospitalization numbers rise
LIVE: Lawmakers enter day 3 of special session to balance state’s budget
LIVE: Fire in southeast Las Vegas Valley

President Trump visits Pentagon’s Southern Command for briefing on drug trafficking in South America

News

by: CBS News

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (CBS) — On Friday, July 10, President Trump attended a briefing in Florida on efforts to stop the flow of drugs into the country.

The president along with several White House officials, including Defense Secretary Mark Esper and acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf, addressed leaders at U.S. Southern Command in Doral.

According to President Trump, over the past 12 weeks the operation has resulted in more than 1,000 arrests and the interdiction of 120 metric tons of narcotics worth billions of dollars.

The president says the mission has saved American lives.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories