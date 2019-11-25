President Trump to sign animal cruelty bill into law, making it a federal offense

President Donald Trump is expected to sign a bill into law Monday afternoon that would make severe animal cruelty a federal felony. The bill, Preventing Animal Cruelty and Torture (PACT) Act, passed Congress unanimously.

Congress passed the Animal Crush Video Prohibition Act in 2010 making it illegal to create, sell or distribute “animal crushing” videos. The PACT Act takes this law a step further.

Under the new law, violators could be punished with fines, federal felony charges and up to seven years in prison. It directly bans the crushing, burning, drowning, sexually exploiting, suffocating, or stabbing of animals.