PRESIDENT TRUMP: ‘I am the least racist person there is anywhere in the world’

President Trump has faced backlash since his recent tweets about Congressman Elijah Cummings and the city of Baltimore, some saying the tweets were racist.

While talking to reporters at the White House on Tuesday, the president said: “What I’ve done for African Americans no president, I would say, has done.”

Members of Virginia’s legislative black caucus have placed a wreath honoring deceased black lawmakers as part of a boycott of President Donald Trump’s visit to historic Jamestown.

It was one of several activities planned as an alternative to Trump’s visit to mark the 400th anniversary of the first representative assembly in the New World.