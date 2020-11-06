Nevada lawsuit claims voter fraud, signature verification issues; Democrats call it ‘baseless’

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada Republicans announced Thursday morning that they are suing Clark County and the Secretary of State’s Office, claiming voter fraud. The lawsuit alleges the county’s signature verification system uses lower quality images than its software requires.

Nevada is one of the few remaining states that hangs in the balance. The latest Nevada results show President Trump trailing Biden by nearly 12,000 votes.

The lawsuit names Jill Stokke, Chris Prudhome, and Republican congressional candidates Jim Marchant and Dan Rodimer as plaintiffs. Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske and Clark County Registrar of Voters Joe Gloria are named as defendants.

The lawsuit alleges the signature verification system, Agilis, is not being used as intended. According to the lawsuit, the DMV signatures the county is using to match ballots is below the 200 dots-per-inch requirement.

“Defendant Gloria is using the Agilis signature-verification software in a manner which is contrary to the manufacturer’s prescriptions,” the lawsuit said. “Specifically, the manufacture requires

that signatures be scanned with a resolution of at least 200 DPI Nevertheless, Mr. Gloria has

consistently used signature files from the DMV which are all scanned at less than 200 DPI

resulting in the Agilis machine being unable to perform its required function (i.e. verifying

signatures).”

The lawsuit points to the U.S. Constitution’s Equal Protection Clause, citing only Clark County uses the system in Nevada and this form of verification is unconstitutional by “not having the clerk or employee of the clerk’s office verify the signature.”

Stokke, who is legally blind, spoke at Thursday morning’s news conference and said when she went to vote in person last week, she was told that she has already voted. The I-Team first profiled Stokke on Monday.

Stokke told the I-Team that she was told the mail-in ballot the county received had a signature that matched. But Stokke is adamant that she did not vote and believes her ballot was stolen.

Gloria responded to Stokke’s allegation Thursday. “I personally met with Ms. Stokke. She brought her claim to me, we reviewed the ballot, and in our opinion, it’s her signature,” Gloria said. “We also gave her an opportunity to provide a statement if she wanted to object to that and provide a challenge to that. She refused to do so. A member of the Secretary of State’s Office investigation team also interviewed her, and they had no issue with the assistance that we tried to give her.”

Prudhome said he attempted to watch the vote count in-person early Wednesday, but was told to leave, according to the lawsuit. According to Prudhome, he identified himself as a reporter, though a media outlet is not named in the lawsuit.

Nevada law allows for poll watchers and election observers, but all watchers must agree to certain rules, including no photography. Members of the media go through a different procedure and must prove they are credentialed.

The I-Team is working to confirm the DPI of these images and the lawsuit’s claims.

Republicans allege roughly 10,000 people who cast ballots no longer live in Nevada. The lawsuit claims there are “3,000 instances of ineligible individuals casting ballots” and “ballots

have even been cast on behalf of deceased voters.” However, the lawsuit does not provide any evidence about these claims.

“We firmly believe that there are many voters in this group of mail-in people that are not proper voters. In the last many days, we have received reports of many irregularities across the valley,” said Adam Laxalt, former Nevada Attorney General. “We believe there are dead voters that have been counted. We are also certain there are thousands of people whose votes have been counted who have moved out of Clark County during the pandemic.”

During Thursday’s news conference, speakers did not answer any questions from reporter or provide evidence.

During a later news briefing from Gloria, he said he was not “aware of any improper ballots being processed.”

Nevada Democrats responded to the lawsuit with this statement:

“The writing is on the wall for the Trump campaign. As the voices of Nevadans are finally heard, Trump and the Nevada GOP have no other recourse than scare tactics and baseless suits. Today, in a shameful display, partisan hacks attacked the integrity of Nevada’s voting system without evidence, threatening to disenfranchise the voices of their fellow Nevadans in the process. This is not the first time Republicans have filed suit in an attempt to suppress voters, nor is it the second or the third. Republicans want to circumvent democracy because things aren’t going in their favor. But the will of the people will not be ignored. Trump’s presidency was disastrous for Nevada, and now he is facing the consequences of leaving Nevada families behind. While the Trump campaign attempts to silence hardworking families, NV Dems will stand alongside them until every vote is counted.” William McCurdy II, Nevada State Democratic Party

The announcement of the lawsuit was made in front of the Clark County Election Department and also included former Director of National Intelligence Ric Grenell, Chairman of the American Conservative Union Matt Schlapp and Nevada GOP Chair Michael McDonald.

The group would not take questions from the media.

The I-Team reached out to the Trump campaign and the Nevada Republican Party several times Thursday and received no response.

It should be noted, the races involving candidates Dan Rodimer and Jim Marchant have not yet been called, but like President Trump, the candidates are currently trailing their democratic opponents.

In an unrelated lawsuit, the Trump campaign dropped its appeal regarding mail-in ballots, after an agreement was made for “additional observation access.”

More election results are expected to be released Friday and could determine the outcome of the presidential race.