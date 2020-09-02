Prepping for Labor Day Weekend: Governor, healthcare workers warn it’s not the time to ease up on guidelines

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Labor Day weekend is coming up, so during his news conference Monday, Governor Steve Sisolak used that time remind Nevadans to remember that we’re still in the middle of a pandemic, so everyone needs to remain vigilant.

The governor said this is not the time to let up on safety guidelines.

“Don’t have a barbecue in your backyard with 50 or 100 of your closest friends where they are all going to congregate. Try to keep your gatherings small, Sisolak said.

Normally, labor day weekend is filled with picnics, parades, and family get-togethers, but because of the coronavirus, things are looking different for people like Bustam Tomy and his family.

Tomy says they’re erring on the side of caution, so they’re not planning a large picnic as they have in years past.

“Maybe another family or two, that’s about it,” Tomy said. “Not a big group barbecue or picnic, where you have 20 families together.”

Healthcare workers are also urging the public not to stay firm on safety steps such as wearing masks and thoroughly washing your hands.

8 News Now Reporter Kate Houston spoke to a local doctor, who says it doesn’t take much for COVID-19 to spread and spread quickly.