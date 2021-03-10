Pre-Columbian artifacts smuggled across border returned to Mexico

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An investigation that started in 2013 in Arizona has resulted in hundreds of pre-Columbian artifacts being returned to Mexico. Some of the artifacts date back to 100 B.C.

“The cultural significance of artifacts from regions around the world extends beyond any monetary value,” said SAC Brown. “The pieces, like those discovered, are fragments of history; and it is an honor to return them to their rightful home country. HSI fully supports the importance of antiquities and cultural property, and it is through these repatriations that new generations are able to experience a part of their nation’s story.”

The Homeland Security Investigations case began when the Chandler Historical Society contacted agents regarding suspected pre-Columbian Chinesco-Western pottery figures at the city of Chandler Museum in Arizona. Through analysis, the artifacts were confirmed to be more than 1,500 years old, according to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

It’s believed the artifacts were brought into the U.S. despite laws that prohibit that.

U.S. Consul General in Nogales Laura Biedebach underscored, “The United States government is committed to combating the theft and trafficking of cultural heritage and to preserving and protecting it where it is found.

The museum turned over the artifacts and HSI agents presented the relics to Mexican Consul General Ambassador Ricardo Santana and Jose Luis Perea, director of the Mexican Institute for Anthropology and History in Sonora, Mexico during a repatriation ceremony.

Ten of the pottery figures were determined to be “shaft tomb” artifacts believed to accompany deceased individuals during a last rite of passage sometime between 100 B.C. and 500 B.C. and were worth between $26,000 and $45,000.

In all, there were 277 artifacts valued at $124,000.

HSI is the investigative arm for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and plays a leading role in criminal investigations that involve the illicit distribution of cultural property, as well as the illegal trafficking of artwork, specializing in recovering works that have been reported lost or stolen.