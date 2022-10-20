LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — No ticket matched the six numbers selected in Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing, so the jackpot jumped again — this time to an estimated $550 million.

The jackpot rolled from an estimated $508 million after the white balls of 6, 8, 15, 27, 42 and the red Powerball 10 were drawn on Wednesday night, according to Powerball.com. The next drawing is Saturday, with the jackpot’s lump sume value at $277.5 million.

The site said two tickets, one in Michigan and another in New Jersey, matched all five white balls to win $1 million each. A second ticket sold in New Jersey matched all five white balls for a $2 million payout by including the Power Play feature (an additional $1 per play).

The last hit on a Powerball jackpot was Aug. 3, when a ticket in Pennsylvania matched all six balls to win a $206.9 million. The game has had 33 consecutive drawings since then without a grand prize winner.

Drawings are streamed live at 7:59 p.m. PT on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays at Powerball.com.

The game is not played in Nevada, but tickets — $2 each — are available for purchase in Arizona and California.