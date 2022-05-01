LAS VEGAS (KLAS)–The Junior League of Las Vegas will host the ‘little black dress initiative’ this week.

Women will wear the same little black dress for five days and raise money to help families in need.

The goal is to talk with friends, family, and coworkers about this issue and ways to lend a hand.

This year the league wants to raise $25,000.

A $5 donation can provide a meal to a child for a week and $25 can buy a jacket and hat for a child in need this winter.



During the week they will also pack hygiene kits for the Shannon West Homeless Youth Center.



To learn more about the Little Blac Dress initiative visit their website at this link.