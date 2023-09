LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — More than 100 workers are needed at Las Vegas postal offices and processing facilities to work during the busy holiday season.

The postal service announced it plans to hire clerks, mail handlers, carriers, and more for seasonal jobs. The hourly range of pay is $19 to $20 and there are varying shifts and days off.

Interested applicants should apply at this link by clicking on “Apply Now,” select “Location,” and then click “Start”.