Popular Hawaiian restaurant, Zippy’s, delays Las Vegas opening

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The popular Hawaiian diner, Zippy’s restaurant, announced that it is pausing its opening in Las Vegas due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company planned to open its first location — outside of Hawaii — in Las Vegas by the end of 2020.

“The COVID-19 situation has affected our ability to move forward with new store openings as we focus on keeping the existing operations healthy,” said Paul Yokota, president of FCH Enterprises, parent entity of Zippy’s. “We own the parcel where we intend to open our first location, and we’ve identified a number of other sites for future locations as well. We have already made a substantial real estate investment in Las Vegas, so we are definitely coming to the market – just a bit later than anyone would have liked.”

Zippy’s has yet to identify a new opening date.

The company purchased a parcel of land at the corner of Badura Avenue and Montessouri Street in Southwest Las Vegas, to build its first location, as well as a commissary operation to prepare food for future locations throughout Southern Nevada.

Yokota adds, “We had building plans and were about to complete a construction award to a general contractor when the city-wide shutdowns paused much of the economies of Las Vegas, Hawaii, and the nation. So, when we are able to focus on our expansion again, we will move quickly. We thank our many rabid fans in Las Vegas for their patience and understanding as they anxiously await our arrival.””

Zippy’s opened its first restaurant more than 50 years ago.