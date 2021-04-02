Pop-up vaccine clinic in North Las Vegas Saturday

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – This September 2020, file photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows a pharmacist preparing to give an experimental COVID-19 vaccine. The U.S. is getting a third vaccine to prevent COVID-19, as the Food and Drug Administration on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021 cleared a Johnson & Johnson shot that works with just one dose instead of two. (Johnson & Johnson via AP, File)

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The city of North Las Vegas and Clark County are hosting a pop-up clinic Saturday in North Las Vegas at the MLK Senior Center.

The center is located at 2420 N. Martine Luther King Boulevard in Building B and the clinic is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

If you are eligible to receive a vaccine, you can schedule an appointment at this link or call 1-800-401-0946. A limited number of walk-ups will also be accepted.

Walmart gift cards will be available to those who receive the vaccine at this clinic, while supplies last.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories