Pop-up vaccine clinic in North Las Vegas Saturday

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The city of North Las Vegas and Clark County are hosting a pop-up clinic Saturday in North Las Vegas at the MLK Senior Center.
The center is located at 2420 N. Martine Luther King Boulevard in Building B and the clinic is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
If you are eligible to receive a vaccine, you can schedule an appointment at this link or call 1-800-401-0946. A limited number of walk-ups will also be accepted.
Walmart gift cards will be available to those who receive the vaccine at this clinic, while supplies last.