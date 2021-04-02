Pop-up vaccine clinic in North Las Vegas Saturday

FILE – This September 2020, file photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows a pharmacist preparing to give an experimental COVID-19 vaccine. The U.S. is getting a third vaccine to prevent COVID-19, as the Food and Drug Administration on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021 cleared a Johnson & Johnson shot that works with just one dose instead of two. (Johnson & Johnson via AP, File)

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The city of North Las Vegas and Clark County are hosting a pop-up clinic Saturday in North Las Vegas at the MLK Senior Center.

The center is located at 2420 N. Martine Luther King Boulevard in Building B and the clinic is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

If you are eligible to receive a vaccine, you can schedule an appointment at this link or call 1-800-401-0946. A limited number of walk-ups will also be accepted.

Walmart gift cards will be available to those who receive the vaccine at this clinic, while supplies last.