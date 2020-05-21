Pool season is here, what you need to know to prevent drownings

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The temperatures are warming up and Memorial Day weekend signals the unofficial start to summer and the start of pool season.

While Las Vegas public pools are still closed, many people will take a dip in a backyard pool or head to Lake Mead.

Firefights say they have already had several submersion cases already this year where someone could have drowned.

Regardless of the size of the backyard pool, a toddler can drown in a kiddie pool. So, firefighters recommend the three P’s.

Protect: Barriers to limit access to the pool and an alarm

Patrol: Make sure there is always an adult supervising

Preparedness: Do you know what to do if there is a drowning (CPR classes are available online)

The majority of drowning cases involved children and young teens.

“It can happen in seconds. If you can turn around and run inside to go get a drink, if your kid can not swim, they could be at the bottom of the pool in seconds. You wouldn’t even hear them drowning, they don’t have time to think. If they can’t swim at all, they can’t make that noise you see in movies,” said Todd Ingalsbee, Las Vegas Fire & Rescue.

If you are wondering about coronavirus spreading through pool water, the CDC website states “there is no evidence that COVID-19 can spread to people through water used in pools, hot tubs, or water playgrounds.” Proper operation and disinfection of pools should kill the virus.