POLLUTION ART: Recreates city pollution in special pods

News
Posted: / Updated:

MADRID (CBS) — An interactive art installation is leaving people short of breath – and thinking about the impact of air pollution. Check out the exhibition that opened Wednesday on the sidelines of the UN Climate Change Conference COP25 in Madrid, Spain.

A British artist created the “pollution pods” to mimic the air quality in some of the world’s polluted cities.

Spain is plagued by three main pollutants — nitrogen dioxide caused by traffic, particulate matter which consists of dust, ash and soot and finally ozone.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories