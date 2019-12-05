POLLUTION ART: Recreates city pollution in special pods

MADRID (CBS) — An interactive art installation is leaving people short of breath – and thinking about the impact of air pollution. Check out the exhibition that opened Wednesday on the sidelines of the UN Climate Change Conference COP25 in Madrid, Spain.

A British artist created the “pollution pods” to mimic the air quality in some of the world’s polluted cities.

Spain is plagued by three main pollutants — nitrogen dioxide caused by traffic, particulate matter which consists of dust, ash and soot and finally ozone.