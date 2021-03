WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — The U.S. House of Representatives has reached enough votes to pass the final version of a sweeping $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill Wednesday, an early landmark victory for President Joe Biden.

The American Rescue Act will now make its way to Biden's desk. He is expected to sign Friday afternoon. The final passage of the bill means the federal government should be able to launch the delivery of $1,400 stimulus checks almost right away, according to tax experts.