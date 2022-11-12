LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — With the Nevada races for U.S. Senate and governor in the rearview mirror, thousands of ballots remain to be counted before the county must report its election results to the Nevada Secretary of State’s Office.

The county’s 22,000 mail-in ballots processed Saturday were enough to push Democratic Sen. Catherine Masto to victory.

Clark County Registrar of Voters Joe Gloria said on Saturday that 7,139 ballots remained in the curing process. He added 5,555 provisional ballots, of which only the eligible ballots will be added to the count.

Monday will be the last day to cure ballots, those are ones with signature discrepancies. Wednesday will be a provisional day when the office receives a report from the Secretary of State to load into their system. Gloria will report the official election results to the Clark County Commission on Thursday.

A candidate can request a recount within three days of that certification. Nevada has no automatic trigger for a recount, and a candidate must request one — and pay for it, according to state law.

You can see if you are on the list to have your signature cured by clicking this link and then opening the drop-down menu under Facts, Figures, and Data for Nov. 8, 2022, General Election. Click on Cumulative History of Voters Needing Signature Curing.

Voters with questions can also call (702) 455-6552. The hotline will be open through the weekend during business hours. The Clark County Election Department has until Thursday, Nov. 17 to report to the Secretary of State’s Office, according to state law.