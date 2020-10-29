What you need to know if you still want to register to vote

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The general election is now less than a week away. This year, Nevadans can register to vote during early voting and on election day. It can be done online or in-person at a polling site like the one at Blue Diamond Crossing on Blue Diamond near Arville.

For those wanting to register online, remember that the deadline is Thursday. Go to RegisterToVote.NV.Gov. Once there, click on new voter registration.

People can also register in-person through Friday and on election day.

In order to do this, you need to meet some requirements such as being a U.S. citizen and at least 18 years old.

You will need a Nevada DMV identification.

“You can look online and see what some of the busier and less busy polling places have been during early voting,” said Dan Kulin, Clark County Election Department. “You might want to check out one that is less busy.”

Clark County is doing what it can not to repeat the long lines voters experienced during the Nevada primary.

“It was unacceptable the length of lines,” Joe Gloria, Clark County Registrar of Voters. “We will definitely make it better for the general election.”

The election department is allowing in-person registration at 48 sites around the valley. There will be 125 sites open on election day.

The election department says the software to check wait times is not working as well as they had hoped it would, but people can still check daily turnout numbers, which breakdown which polling sites are seeing the biggest crowds..

Once people are registered, they will have to vote in-person on a provisional ballot. It will be counted after verification that they can register to vote and that they did not cast multiple ballots in the same election.