What to watch for as the 2021 legislative session kicks off Monday

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KLAS) — Carson City is abuzz again as lawmakers convene for the 2021 session.

Things will get started here in Carson City at 11 a.m. Monday.

COVID-19 is changing the way business is done the building is restricted to lawmakers and staff — Nevadans can only watch and weigh in virtually.

Lawmakers have a lot to get to. First and foremost, lawmakers will try to balance the state’s nearly $9 billion budget amid a pandemic that has devastated our economy.

Democrats and republicans will have to come together and find ways to get Nevadans vaccinated and back to work.

They will also be focusing on funding for our schools, health care and what to do with money our state received from the federal goverment to prop us up.

8 News Now talked to leadership on both sides earlier this month about what conversations could look like.

“We already made some tough decision and cut our state budget by 30% and that was already one of the most lean in the country,” said Assemblyman Jason Frierson. “So we are going to have to limit our means and deal with further budget restraints.”

“I think you’re going to see a continuation of a lot of those cuts due to the revenue shortfall from the governor’s closures,” said Assemblyman Tom Roberts.

Republicans may also try to reign in the governor’s executive power, though it would fail with democrats in power.

Republicans gained seats in November, but democrats remain in control. However, democrats no longer have the majority that allowed them to pass legislation without bipartisan support.

Also in the majority in Carson City — women. Nevada is the only state legislature with more women than men in both chambers.

Stay with 8 News Now to get updates as the 2021 legislative session kicks off.